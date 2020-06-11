All apartments in Middletown
518 Sally Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

518 Sally Lane

518 Sally Lane · (302) 449-3222
Location

518 Sally Lane, Middletown, DE 19709

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath townhome with a garage! Nicely finished basement with walk-out access to the backyard, basement also has a separate laundry room. Upstairs you find a master bedroom suite with a full priviate bath, 2 additianal bedrooms and a 2nd full bath. On the main floor there is a spacious livingroom, dining area, kithchen and half bath.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Sally Lane have any available units?
518 Sally Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, DE.
What amenities does 518 Sally Lane have?
Some of 518 Sally Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Sally Lane currently offering any rent specials?
518 Sally Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Sally Lane pet-friendly?
No, 518 Sally Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 518 Sally Lane offer parking?
Yes, 518 Sally Lane does offer parking.
Does 518 Sally Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Sally Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Sally Lane have a pool?
No, 518 Sally Lane does not have a pool.
Does 518 Sally Lane have accessible units?
No, 518 Sally Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Sally Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Sally Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Sally Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 Sally Lane has units with air conditioning.
