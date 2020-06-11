518 Sally Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath townhome with a garage! Nicely finished basement with walk-out access to the backyard, basement also has a separate laundry room. Upstairs you find a master bedroom suite with a full priviate bath, 2 additianal bedrooms and a 2nd full bath. On the main floor there is a spacious livingroom, dining area, kithchen and half bath.

