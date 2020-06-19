4110 N Pine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard. Stone Driveway… WELCOME HOME! ** Washer & Dryer, ** Dishwasher, ** UPDATED Windows Throughout, ** UPDATED Doors, ** Ceiling Fans, ** Wood burning Fireplace, ** Unfinished Basement. ** SPACIOUS Living Room, ** FORMAL Dining Room! ** NICE Backyard! ** WATCH video Walk-Through. ** This wonderful home won't last long! Schedule a showing today. ******** SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No smoking permitted. 2) No Pets permitted. 3) Tenant pays all utilities including water, sewer and trash removal. 4) Tenant Liability insurance required ($9.50/mo). 5) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow/ice removal. 6) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from landlord. 7) New Castle County regulations apply. 8) Tenant responsible for replacement of HVAC Filter, Batteries in Smoke Detectors & CO Detectors. 9) Use of area rugs or floor protectors required under all furniture resting on hardwood floors. ***** VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://youtu.be/8-Zw7IOY4_o



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4547504)