All apartments in Edgemoor
Find more places like 4110 N Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgemoor, DE
/
4110 N Pine Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

4110 N Pine Street

4110 Pine Street · (302) 308-7084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edgemoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE 19802
Pennrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4110 N Pine Street · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard. Stone Driveway… WELCOME HOME! ** Washer & Dryer, ** Dishwasher, ** UPDATED Windows Throughout, ** UPDATED Doors, ** Ceiling Fans, ** Wood burning Fireplace, ** Unfinished Basement. ** SPACIOUS Living Room, ** FORMAL Dining Room! ** NICE Backyard! ** WATCH video Walk-Through. ** This wonderful home won't last long! Schedule a showing today. ******** SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No smoking permitted. 2) No Pets permitted. 3) Tenant pays all utilities including water, sewer and trash removal. 4) Tenant Liability insurance required ($9.50/mo). 5) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow/ice removal. 6) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from landlord. 7) New Castle County regulations apply. 8) Tenant responsible for replacement of HVAC Filter, Batteries in Smoke Detectors & CO Detectors. 9) Use of area rugs or floor protectors required under all furniture resting on hardwood floors. ***** VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://youtu.be/8-Zw7IOY4_o

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 N Pine Street have any available units?
4110 N Pine Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4110 N Pine Street have?
Some of 4110 N Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 N Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4110 N Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 N Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 4110 N Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgemoor.
Does 4110 N Pine Street offer parking?
No, 4110 N Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 4110 N Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 N Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 N Pine Street have a pool?
No, 4110 N Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4110 N Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 4110 N Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 N Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 N Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 N Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4110 N Pine Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4110 N Pine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Edgemoor 2 BedroomsEdgemoor Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Edgemoor Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgemoor Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgemoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PAAshland, NJKulpsville, PAPine Hill, NJPaulsboro, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity