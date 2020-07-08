All apartments in Clayton
Find more places like 235 TRACER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton, DE
/
235 TRACER DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

235 TRACER DRIVE

235 Tracer Drive · (302) 234-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

235 Tracer Drive, Clayton, DE 19938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
235 Tracer Drive is seeking a new tenant! This lovely home in Huntington Mills of Clayton, Delaware has three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and spacious indoor and outdoor spaces. The home also has a one-car garage with access right to the kitchen. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining! The home is located right off of Route 300 (Wheatley's Pond Road), and very close to Routes 13 and 1 for convenience. The agent is related to owner. Apply online at https://mawnhomes.tenantcloud.com/listing/477498

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 TRACER DRIVE have any available units?
235 TRACER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 235 TRACER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
235 TRACER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 TRACER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 235 TRACER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 235 TRACER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 235 TRACER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 235 TRACER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 TRACER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 TRACER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 235 TRACER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 235 TRACER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 235 TRACER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 TRACER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 TRACER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 TRACER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 TRACER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 235 TRACER DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDDover, DEEdgewood, MDAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJBear, DEChester, PA
New Castle, DEWilliamstown, NJElkton, MDMillville, NJBridgeton, NJExton, PAPennsville, NJBrookside, DECarneys Point, NJNorth East, MDChestertown, MDPenns Grove, NJ
Edgemoor, DEHavre de Grace, MDClaymont, DEBeckett, NJKennett Square, PAEaston, MDRiverside, MDChester Heights, PAEddystone, PAPitman, NJChester, MDMedia, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity