235 Tracer Drive is seeking a new tenant! This lovely home in Huntington Mills of Clayton, Delaware has three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and spacious indoor and outdoor spaces. The home also has a one-car garage with access right to the kitchen. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining! The home is located right off of Route 300 (Wheatley's Pond Road), and very close to Routes 13 and 1 for convenience. The agent is related to owner. Apply online at https://mawnhomes.tenantcloud.com/listing/477498