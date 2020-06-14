/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bear, DE
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Results within 5 miles of Bear
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
20 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
Results within 10 miles of Bear
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$837
600 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,517
876 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,231
850 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
800 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,420
630 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
6 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,189
735 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12 Meadow Rd
12 Meadow Road, Pennsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$725
Penn Norse - Property Id: 293846 Conveniently located close to Philly and Delaware. A great place to call home. Our unique living spaces feature cable-ready television, separate kitchens, and spacious closets.
