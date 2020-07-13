141 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
56 Kilborn St
56 Kilborn Street, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! PLEASE NOTE: HOME IS BEING RENOVATED FOR AN AUGUST 1 MOVE & ON Stunning two bedroom single family home West Haven! Walking distance to UNH campus! Features: °Central Air °Stainless Steel Appliances °Granite

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 York St 2nd
223 York St, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Apt for rent - Property Id: 313758 3 bedrooms off st parking gas,heat,and hot water included 2nd. 1450 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313758 Property Id 313758 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908593)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
153 Bull Hill Lane
153 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
989 sqft
Conveniently located 3rd floor condo for rent. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom/bath has a large walk-in closet plus a regular closet.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
450 3rd Avenue
450 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
Available Immediately - STOP YOUR SEARCH, YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
103-105 Daytona Street
103 Daytona St, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
With a backyard that's great for entertaining;This spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom half- duplex is located in a desired area in West Haven. This updated apartment features hardwood floor throughout. Close to the university of new haven.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
79 Honor Road
79 Honor Road, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Prime West Shore location, only a short walk to the beach, in the Colonial Blvd area. 4 bed. 1.5 bath, lovely yard, HW Fls, Lower level walkout & one car garage. Move in condition.

1 of 39

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
22 Fourth Avenue
22 4th Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Light and Bright Townhouse offers 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Upon entering you step into a large living room, a designated dining room and fully applianced galley kitchen with large pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
87 Antrim Street
87 Antrim Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1218 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bathroom, second floor of duplex, corner lot. Large Living Room, Spacious Eat In Kitchen, bedrooms are not small. Tenant pays all utilities and snow removal.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
60 Andrews Street
60 Andrews Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
60 Andrews Street - 60 Andrews Street 1 Available 07/15/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom Home Located In Desirable West Haven Neighborhood! - Located right next to University of New Haven, this home is a perfect space ready for you to rent! 3 bedrooms and 1 bath,
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West River
35 Norton St
35 Norton St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2758 sqft
4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Recently renovated - Property Id: 312148 Very large and spacious, newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floor combined unit in a 2 family house. Can be used as an in-law type setup and can also be used as a 5 bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1
1456 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Stunning and newly remodeled 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom multi-family house with a beautiful living room & dining room located on the 1st Floor in an amazing location is available now! This apartment is freshly painted and newly renovated and is perfect

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West River
261 Winthrop Ave
261 Winthrop Avenue, New Haven, CT
7 Bedrooms
$2,700
2700 sqft
Spacious 7-Bed/1.5 Bath Single Family Home Available 7/1 $2700/mo - 261 Winthrop Ave Available 7/1 $2700/mo 7-Bed 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westville
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D
213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
*HEAT IS INCLUDED* *GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED** Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hill
907 Congress Ave
907 Congress Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!** 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment available now! This apartment features brand new carpet throughout the unit, ceramic tiles in the kitchen, as well as a brand new stove, and lots of natural lighting throughout the

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
243 Ellsworth Avenue
243 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1840 sqft
Lovely Victorian with completely gated garage and yard. Large kitchen opens to back yard. Hard wood floors throughout. Finished attic could be used as study/studio...etc. Living room, dining room, stained glass. Beautiful original detail. Pets ok.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
457 Whalley Avenue
457 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
62052 sqft
Large 1 bedroom unit nestled in a quiet, secure, well maintained building on the busline, just minutes from downtown and major highways! Laundry and off street parking are provided

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill
16 Vine Street
16 Vine Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated second floor unit, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill
282 Putnam Street
282 Putnam St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
8854 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in convenient area new haven third floor. Close to highway and quick shopping. Tankless water heater to keep the bills down. Bedrooms are very spacious, bathroom has double sink, and oversized kitchen fits large table.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
West River
112 Greenwood Street
112 Greenwood Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
790 Elm St
790 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated 4br 2 Bath duplex apt in quaint neighborhood! Minutes away from groceries, shopping, gas stations & local schools! **2nd & 3rd floor** Features: *Driveway *1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Haven, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

