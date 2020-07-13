Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT with parking

33 Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
83 Union Street Unit B
83 Union St, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
520 sqft
83 Union Street Unit B Available 08/08/20 1st Floor Unit With Off-street Parking - Open floor plan 1 bedroom with updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances include a stove & fridge. Wall unit Air Conditioning. No smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
195 Windsorville Road
195 Windsorville Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Welcome to 195 Windsorville Road Apartment 3! This 1200 SQ FT, 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit includes heat and hot water. Fresh paint and new carpets. Gas range in kitchen included as well. Laundry hookups in bathroom.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
24 West Road
24 West Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
Completely renovated one bedroom. New flooring, new heating and cooling system which is very economical. Bathroom is all update, and all rooms are newly painted with bright soft sunny colors. No pets, no smoking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
125 South Street
125 South Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath tri level townhome with assigned parking next to private entrance. 1500 finished sqft. w/ 100 unfinished sqft. for storage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12 Kingsbury Avenue
12 Kingsbury Avenue, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious 6 Room Cape Cod style home with a 1 car attached garage set on a level 1.04 acre lot in convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
22 Church Street
22 Church Street, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
Spacious 4 BR rentals in this highly desirable area of Vernon are not easy to find... Until now.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Robertson
153 Tudor Lane
153 Tudor Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,085
750 sqft
Garden Style unit at The Oaks Apartment available for 11/1/2019 occupancy. Heat & Hot H20 water included. Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
West Side
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
25 Units Available
25 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,330
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
47 Units Available
47 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,130
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
30 Units Available
$
30 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Side
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Side
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waddell
555 Hilliard Street
555 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Well maintained 2 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Form dining room w/sliders to patio. Gas heat, CAIR, remodeled kitchen & baths. Both bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. Finished room in lower level. Washer/dryer hook-up in unit. 1 Carport.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Center
33 Franklin Street
33 Franklin Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
33 Franklin Street Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Colonial in Manchester - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home features a nice yard and fully finished walk-out basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rockville, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

