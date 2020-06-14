Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT with garage

Rockville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 02:41pm
4 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
94 Glenstone Drive
94 Glenstone Drive, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1224 sqft
Come and enjoy this completely remodeled seven-room/ four bedroom 2 full bath cape with an attached one-car oversized garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3 Hale Street Extension
3 Hale Street Extension, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Freshly painted. Living room, dinning room, 2 beds, renovated kitchen and bathroom. It must see.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
13 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Robertson
9 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Side
2 Units Available
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Side
5 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Osprey Circle
61 Osprey Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
The Lakewood Community Cape - Welcome to the desirable and sought after Lakewood Community. This planned unit development has similar aged homes and styles that creates a wonderful New England neighborhood setting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Summerwood Ridge
19 Summerwood Ridge, Tolland County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3104 sqft
19 Summerwood Ridge Available 07/01/20 Colonial in Tolland - Very well maintained Colonial offers over 3000sqft of living space with applianced kitchen,living room, dining room, 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Buckley
1 Unit Available
65 Weaver Road
65 Weaver Road, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1318 sqft
This is such a good home for all stages of life.. single floor living with all the conveniences necessary for a smooth flow from one stage to the next.. The rooms are good sized.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Robertson
1 Unit Available
42 Donahue Lane
42 Donahue Lane, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1804 sqft
Gorgeous 3 level townhouse for rent in Manchester! Open, bright, and well maintained, this unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms- one full bath for each bedroom and a half bath on the main level.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24 Bissell Court
24 Bissell Ct, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1898 sqft
Welcome Home! In demand South Windsor neighborhood offers you a modernly updated 3 Bedroom Colonial. Every cook will appreciate the newly remodeled eat-kitchen with granite counters and tile floors & backsplash.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Keeney
1 Unit Available
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rockville, CT

Rockville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

