/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3780 sqft
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4217 sqft
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$29,750
4900 sqft
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17 Lukes Wood Road
17 Lukes Wood Rd, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
(UNFURNISHED) This cottage shares a five acre estate. Completely private. Recent kitchen and bath. High ceiling. Built-ins. Hardwood floors. One-car detached garage. Private laundry in garage. Opportunity to garden.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Bradley Ct
22 Bradley Court, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Apartment near 684 and 84 - Property Id: 297180 All utilities included. Located 5 minutes from the Danbury mall and the metro north train station right off of 84 and 684. Spacious front and back yard. New french door entrance with recessed lighting.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$72,000
7891 sqft
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
48 Summer Street
48 Summer Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1352 sqft
Lovely in-town rental with eat-in kitchen, living room plus 1 bedroom. This second floor unit has a sparkling new stove installed, new refrigerator, washer and dryer and has been freshly painted. Pull down attic stairs for full storage space.
Similar Pages
Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 2 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRidgefield 3 BedroomsRidgefield Apartments with Balcony
Ridgefield Apartments with GarageRidgefield Apartments with GymRidgefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgefield Apartments with ParkingRidgefield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYBeacon, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTBethel, CTNorthport, NYHicksville, NY