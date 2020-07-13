/
apartments with pool
34 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT with pool
127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility.
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.
1 Nettle Lane
1 Nettle Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Fox Hill Complex! Enjoy this beautiful end unit condo on the 2nd floor with high ceilings in the living room and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.
16 Sleepy Hollow Road
16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world.
12 Comstock Lane
12 Comstock Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
8281 sqft
Fairfield County awaits you with Space to Spread Out! Life is Good in Wilton, CT with 2 Home Offices under same roof--Mere Minutes to Commute Roads, 2 Train Stations and Award Winning Schools! Impressive Entry Foyer with view down exquisite tray-lit
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.
29 Bishop Park Road
29 Bishop Park Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1100 sqft
A private lane leads to this sophisticated country cottage. A short walk to the Lake. Lake access and water use. Swim, Canoe and Kayak on a beautiful clear lake.
115 Stone Meadow
115 Stone Meadow Court, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
819 sqft
Spacious Studio with loft in the Oakridge Complex.
2 Old Pond Road
2 Old Pond Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2774 sqft
Beautiful 1730's updated & expanded 4 bedroom Country home fully-furnished available for rent starting 9/1/2020.
464 Nod Hill Road
464 Nod Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
2255 sqft
Enjoy the end of summer in this stunning elegant 3 bedroom colonial with spectacular gunite pool! Relax poolside in the spacious gazebo overlooking breathtaking views of professionally landscaped gardens. This private oasis offers a tranquil setting.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,256
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,859
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,429
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,625
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
448 Long Ridge Road
448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4866 sqft
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining.
172 Heather Lane
172 Heather Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
2900 sqft
--$24,000 FOR THE ENTIRE TERM. 37 days from JULY 9th through AUGUST 15th!! FLEXIBLE DATES- The ultimate New England 'get away from it all' with a pool! Come spend a beautiful fun filled month+ in gorgeous Wilton CT.
101 Newtown Turnpike
101 Newtown Tpke, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2904 sqft
Perched on 2 acres of secluded land, this home boastfully offers 4 bedrooms and all of the perks of a renowned architects custom touch including shiplap cedar siding, Ipe decking, custom gutters/ rain leaders, Marvin & Arcadia energy efficient
