8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, CT
Mar-Lea Park Apartments
69 Varga Rd, Mansfield Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Roomy 1-bedroom Apartment in Ashford - Roomy 1-bedroom in a small, quiet apartment building. ~Near UCONN ~Great for grad students, single adults, couples (RLNE4810290)
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield Center
Woodlawn
80 Bicknell Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Lovely 2-bedroom unit in a quiet area near UCONN. Perfect for grad students, families, or couples looking for a quiet spot. ~Laundry on-site ~Cats ok (RLNE5169303)
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.
506 Stafford Road
506 Stafford Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom House-Mansfield, CT One full Bathroom. One Half Bathroom. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up. Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans. Skylight- Deck- Back Yard. Pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield Center
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeview Heights in Tolland County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Perry Hill
52 Perry Hill Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Townhouse Near UCONN - 2-Bedroom townhouse with 1.5 bathrooms! Perry Hill is a great value for anyone looking for a large living space at a good price. A balanced and diverse neighborhood tucked away into a quiet, forested area.
Birch Hill
149 Ashford Center Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Spacious two-bedroom on Rt. 44. Great for couples, families, students. -Maintained by professional management company and staff. -Cold water, sewer, and garbage service included. -Cats allowed.
408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.
