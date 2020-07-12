Apartment List
/
CT
/
groton long point
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Groton Long Point, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Groton Long Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
Available now for Labor Day weekend and September 2020 dates, already rented for July and August 2020. Great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
209 South Shore Avenue
209 South Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1876 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
10 Weston Road
10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2588 sqft
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2217 sqft
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Results within 5 miles of Groton Long Point
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Groton
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Long Hill
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton
46 Hynes Avenue
46 Hynes Avenue, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Beautifully refreshed, fully furnished one-bedroom in the heart of Groton! Tastefully decorated and maintained, this unit is available with flexible rental terms: one month or up to a year.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Noank
57 Main Street
57 Main Street, Noank, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2231 sqft
FURNISHED HISTORIC NOANK VILLAGE RENTAL. AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AT $15,000 INCLUSIVE. SEPTEMBER POSSIBLE. 4 BEDROOMS WITH 3 AND 1/2 BATHS. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE IS ON THE FIRST FLOOR.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
West Mystic
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Long Hill
87 Lorraine Road
87 Lorraine Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
888 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home in a quaint neighborhood. Very well maintained. Fenced back yard with a shed. Small attached garage, good for storage. Applianced eat in kitchen. Family room has access to the back yard. No basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton
384 Poquonnock Road
384 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Groton
45 Morse Ave
45 Morse Avenue, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Duplex in Groton - 3 bedroom Duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and bath...hardwood floors, off street parking, oil heat. Close to Electric Boat, Pfizer's, all major highways and Groton attractions. $1395.00/month (RLNE4757776)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Groton
96 Elderkin Avenue
96 Elderkin Avenue, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Large clean 2 bedroom townhouse style unit in move-in condition on quiet cul de sac. Features include two generous size bedrooms, 1.1 baths and laundry hookups on main level. Private yard with off street parking and convenient location.
Results within 10 miles of Groton Long Point
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
New London Civic Center
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
South New London
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
38 Units Available
Northwest
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
39 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated April 1 at 05:54pm
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
849 Long Cove Road
849 Long Cove Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Super 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of updates and great local landlords. Owners willing to consider pets with an additional deposit,no restricted breeds. Lower level family room not included in square ft and garage.Close to Navy base.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
116 Meeting House Lane
116 Meeting House Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Highlands
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Groton Long Point, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Groton Long Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Groton Long Point 3 BedroomsGroton Long Point Apartments with BalconyGroton Long Point Apartments with Garage
Groton Long Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroton Long Point Apartments with Parking
Groton Long Point Apartments with Washer-DryerGroton Long Point Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Providence, RIMiddletown, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RI
East Hartford, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CT
Westerly, RISouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYMadison Center, CTGreenport, NYGreenport West, NYNewport, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University