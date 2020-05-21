All apartments in Groton Long Point
Find more places like 105 Sound Breeze Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groton Long Point, CT
/
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:22 AM

105 Sound Breeze Avenue

105 Sound Breeze Avenue · (860) 319-7231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Groton Long Point
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT 06340
Groton Long Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term stays relaxing by the sea. Sleeps up to 11 guest with Master bedroom ensuite with king size bed, second bedroom with queen size bed, and bunk room that sleeps up to 6-8 guest. Fully furnished with everything you need, fantastic outdoor space and access to excellent amenities that will make this your best vacation ever. Available after Labor day weekend for academic rental at 2850 with all utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue have any available units?
105 Sound Breeze Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue have?
Some of 105 Sound Breeze Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Sound Breeze Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sound Breeze Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sound Breeze Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 Sound Breeze Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groton Long Point.
Does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 Sound Breeze Avenue does offer parking.
Does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Sound Breeze Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 Sound Breeze Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 Sound Breeze Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Sound Breeze Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Sound Breeze Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Sound Breeze Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 Sound Breeze Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Groton Long Point 3 BedroomsGroton Long Point Apartments with Balcony
Groton Long Point Apartments with GarageGroton Long Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Groton Long Point Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Providence, RIMiddletown, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RI
East Hartford, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CT
Westerly, RISouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYMadison Center, CTGreenport, NYGreenport West, NYNewport, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity