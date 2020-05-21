105 Sound Breeze Avenue

Amenities

Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term stays relaxing by the sea. Sleeps up to 11 guest with Master bedroom ensuite with king size bed, second bedroom with queen size bed, and bunk room that sleeps up to 6-8 guest. Fully furnished with everything you need, fantastic outdoor space and access to excellent amenities that will make this your best vacation ever. Available after Labor day weekend for academic rental at 2850 with all utilities included.