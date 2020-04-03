All apartments in Groton Long Point
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

10 Weston Road

10 Weston Road · (860) 319-7231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT 06340
Groton Long Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point. This spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bath, beautifully appointed home is perfect year round for short term stays, or relaxing extended stays by the sea. Fully furnished with everything you need, fantastic outdoor space, and access to excellent amenities that will make this your best vacation ever. Available year round for short term rentals. Reserve your time now 2021 for Summer and Coast Guard week!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Weston Road have any available units?
10 Weston Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Weston Road have?
Some of 10 Weston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Weston Road currently offering any rent specials?
10 Weston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Weston Road pet-friendly?
No, 10 Weston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groton Long Point.
Does 10 Weston Road offer parking?
Yes, 10 Weston Road does offer parking.
Does 10 Weston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Weston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Weston Road have a pool?
No, 10 Weston Road does not have a pool.
Does 10 Weston Road have accessible units?
No, 10 Weston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Weston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Weston Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Weston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Weston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
