10 Weston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point. This spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bath, beautifully appointed home is perfect year round for short term stays, or relaxing extended stays by the sea. Fully furnished with everything you need, fantastic outdoor space, and access to excellent amenities that will make this your best vacation ever. Available year round for short term rentals. Reserve your time now 2021 for Summer and Coast Guard week!