/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT with pool
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2302 sqft
Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,429
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
12 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,625
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1420 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
12 Boulevard Drive
12 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2892 sqft
Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
8 Canterbury Court
8 Canterbury Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
703 sqft
Upper-level, one bedroom unit in a fabulously convenient location, tucked off the road to provide a quiet and beautifully landscaped surrounding.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
6 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
464 Nod Hill Road
464 Nod Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
2255 sqft
Enjoy the end of summer in this stunning elegant 3 bedroom colonial with spectacular gunite pool! Relax poolside in the spacious gazebo overlooking breathtaking views of professionally landscaped gardens. This private oasis offers a tranquil setting.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
1 Nettle Lane
1 Nettle Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Fox Hill Complex! Enjoy this beautiful end unit condo on the 2nd floor with high ceilings in the living room and fireplace.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYPeekskill, NY