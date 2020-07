Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

MOBILE HOME IN SILT! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single-family mobile home in Silt. It has 768 sq. ft. of heated living space. It is heated by forced air natural gas. Also has small wood stove. Window air conditioner unit in one bedroom and other in main living room. Included are a range, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. The home was built in 1971. Tenant pays all utilities. One small dog allowed. No smoking. Main shop building is not included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4970643)