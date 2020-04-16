All apartments in New Castle
357 Dragonroot
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:26 PM

357 Dragonroot

357 Dragonroot Drive · (970) 984-9600
Location

357 Dragonroot Drive, New Castle, CO 81647

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1586 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family ranch style home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage and large partially fenced backyard.
No Smoking, No Pets $2000/month plus utilities $2400 Security Deposit
RE/MAX Country cannot guarantee the accuracy of 3rd party websites or their information. Please call our office directly for all information 970-984-9600 or visit www.rmcrealestate.com
Ranch style home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and great storage. Close to schools and parks. Partially fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Dragonroot have any available units?
357 Dragonroot has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 357 Dragonroot currently offering any rent specials?
357 Dragonroot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Dragonroot pet-friendly?
No, 357 Dragonroot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle.
Does 357 Dragonroot offer parking?
Yes, 357 Dragonroot does offer parking.
Does 357 Dragonroot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Dragonroot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Dragonroot have a pool?
No, 357 Dragonroot does not have a pool.
Does 357 Dragonroot have accessible units?
No, 357 Dragonroot does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Dragonroot have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Dragonroot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Dragonroot have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Dragonroot does not have units with air conditioning.
