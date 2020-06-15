12 Snowmass Road #418

Amenities

Stunning Slope Side Condo Available For Rent June 1st, 2020 - For Rent: This slopeside, ski-in/ ski-out unit is just a stone's throw away from the Silver

Queen chairlift. Take in the demanding views of Mt. Crested Butte from the deck while relaxing after a long day of playing in the mountains. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has plenty of space for the whole family. Enjoy the convenience of having biking and hiking trails right outside your door along with easy access to the bus stop where you can catch the bus to the town of Crested Butte. 6-month lease required. $3,000 per month + $3,000 security deposit.

