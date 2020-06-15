All apartments in Mount Crested Butte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

12 Snowmass Road #418

12 Snowmass Road · (970) 641-0077
Location

12 Snowmass Road, Mount Crested Butte, CO 81224

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Snowmass Road #418 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Stunning Slope Side Condo Available For Rent June 1st, 2020 - For Rent: This slopeside, ski-in/ ski-out unit is just a stone's throw away from the Silver
Queen chairlift. Take in the demanding views of Mt. Crested Butte from the deck while relaxing after a long day of playing in the mountains. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has plenty of space for the whole family. Enjoy the convenience of having biking and hiking trails right outside your door along with easy access to the bus stop where you can catch the bus to the town of Crested Butte. 6-month lease required. $3,000 per month + $3,000 security deposit.
NO PETS / NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

