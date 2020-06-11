206 E. 9th St.

Amenities
A Very Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home.
*Knotty Pine Interior for a very rustic feel
*Washer & Dryer in Unit
*Off Street Parking in Front & Back
*Large Deck off Backside
*New Windows in Bedrooms
*Electric Forced Air Heat
*Located Close to Downtown & Parks
Please email with questions. For complete information go to www.RentLeadville.com, click on properties, then homes for rent, then available rentals.
Pets allowed with additional $150 pet deposit per pet.
Background, credit check required. Rental history and employment verification required.
No smoking. No marijuana cultivation or processing.
Offered by Independence Realty & Property Management, Andrew Purdy CRS GRI, Owner/ Managing Broker