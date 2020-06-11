All apartments in Leadville
206 E. 9th St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

206 E. 9th St.

206 E 9th St · (970) 688-4342
Location

206 E 9th St, Leadville, CO 80461

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
A Very Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home.

*Knotty Pine Interior for a very rustic feel
*Washer & Dryer in Unit
*Off Street Parking in Front & Back
*Large Deck off Backside
*New Windows in Bedrooms
*Electric Forced Air Heat
*Located Close to Downtown & Parks

Please email with questions. For complete information go to www.RentLeadville.com, click on properties, then homes for rent, then available rentals.

Pets allowed with additional $150 pet deposit per pet.

Background, credit check required. Rental history and employment verification required.

No smoking. No marijuana cultivation or processing.

Offered by Independence Realty & Property Management, Andrew Purdy CRS GRI, Owner/ Managing Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E. 9th St. have any available units?
206 E. 9th St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 E. 9th St. have?
Some of 206 E. 9th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E. 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
206 E. 9th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E. 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 E. 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 206 E. 9th St. offer parking?
Yes, 206 E. 9th St. does offer parking.
Does 206 E. 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 E. 9th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E. 9th St. have a pool?
No, 206 E. 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 206 E. 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 206 E. 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E. 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 E. 9th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 E. 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 E. 9th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
