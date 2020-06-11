206 E. 9th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

A Very Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home.



*Knotty Pine Interior for a very rustic feel

*Washer & Dryer in Unit

*Off Street Parking in Front & Back

*Large Deck off Backside

*New Windows in Bedrooms

*Electric Forced Air Heat

*Located Close to Downtown & Parks



Please email with questions. For complete information go to www.RentLeadville.com, click on properties, then homes for rent, then available rentals.



Pets allowed with additional $150 pet deposit per pet.



Background, credit check required. Rental history and employment verification required.



No smoking. No marijuana cultivation or processing.



Offered by Independence Realty & Property Management, Andrew Purdy CRS GRI, Owner/ Managing Broker