2822 Hager #B Available 09/01/20 COZY FURNISHED CONDO - GREAT VIEWS & ACCESS TO THE RIVER! - This furnished two (2) bedroom unit features an open and spacious layout with a wood burning fireplace and patio that overlooks the park like common area. NEW Washer & Dryer! Property features easy private access to the River Walk Trail that runs along the Gold Medal Water of the Roaring Fork River from the back door! Condo is close to public transportation, shops dining and more! This unit WILL GO QUICKLY! Lease available through 5/31/21.



Utilities:

Electric



Parking:

Two (2) parking spaces, one is covered



Pets:

NO PETS ALLOWED (HOA Rules)



(RLNE2315520)