3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:50 PM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fruita, CO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
792 Abigail Ct
792 Abigail Court, Fruita, CO
4 Bed in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** This is a nice sized 4 Bedroom on the South Side of Fruita. Open concept with a formal dining room or extra living area. Central Heat and Air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
913 Patricia Ct
913 Patricia Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
913 Patricia Ct Available 06/15/20 Hobbit home in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Not quite a Hobbit house in Middle Earth, but an Earthen Home in the Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1187 Cherrywood Ave.
1187 Cherrywood Avenue, Fruita, CO
1187 Cherrywood Ave. Available 07/10/20 Just like new! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Fruita - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
634 Scorpio Ct
634 Scorpio Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Comfortable Fruita Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
167 S Maple St
167 South Maple Street, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
167 S Maple St Available 07/10/20 Downtown Fruita! - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
124 N Park Ct
124 North Park Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home will hit all the marks. Complete with open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large fenced yard with RV parking and more.
Results within 5 miles of Fruita
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
846 22 Rd
846 22 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom home w/ large yard in country setting. - Property Id: 294184 Property has large yard with full grown trees in front and back that is fenced on 3 sides. Large storage shed and nice views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Madeira Court
13 Madeira Court, Redlands, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Home in the Vineyards - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is in the Redlands Vineyard subdivision. Boasting 1600 square feet with views of the Colorado National Monument.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2372 J Rd
2372 J Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1692 sqft
3 bed, 1 3/4 bath property with 1692 sq. ft! You'll love the serene setting, and peacefulness on the 12 acre property. Call today to schedule a showing!! Tenant to verify all to satisfaction. Certain conditions may apply.
Results within 10 miles of Fruita
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Walnut Avenue
1040 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
924 Vista Court
924 Vista Court, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2818 sqft
Watch Tour on our website for 360 degree pics at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Zillow users: Please see our website to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1735 8 Road
1735 8 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Trailer on 4 acres - 16x76 3 Bed 2 bath Trailer with a 3 car garage in as is condition on 4 acres. Would make a great horse property or for goats, chickens. Amazing views of the Bookcliffs. Split floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!! This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1546 Elm Ave
1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3021 N 15th St
3021 North 15th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
Centrally located, easy access to university, hospitals, airport, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, wood floors, ceiling fans, family room fenced yard . No pets, no smokers
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2499 Tiptop Ave B
2499 Tiptop Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Beauty, distinguished design, location! - Property Id: 142280 Brand new construction. Single family home in beautiful north area, easy to maintain for working professionals.