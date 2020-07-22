Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Edgewater means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Edgewood
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,365
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
30 Units Available
West Highland
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,282
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1155 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
18 Units Available
Five Points
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1363 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
73 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
76 Units Available
Five Points
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1119 sqft
NOW OPEN! MOVE-IN TODAY! Canvas is a brand new apartment community providing a lifestyle in tune with the creative side of Denver and the distinct character of Ballpark.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
36 Units Available
Jefferson Park
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,667
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
60 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,139
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
36 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,353
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
25 Units Available
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
42 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,219
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
36 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,358
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
$
29 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,454
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,604
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
8 Units Available
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,526
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Acoma
816 Acoma St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,036
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,756
1789 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments available with large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, washers/dryers, and gorgeous city views.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
South Alameda
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,157
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
69 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
60 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,540
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,754
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
55 Units Available
West Colfax
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
River North Art District
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,350
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1090 sqft
Designer kitchens with features like stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Full-sized washers and dryers in all homes. Rooftop deck with fire pit. Controlled-access parking garage and covered bike parking. Less than a mile to Coors Field and RiNo galleries.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
37 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Edgewater, CO

Finding apartments with a pool in Edgewater means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Edgewater could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

