Durango, CO
314 Hillcrest Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

314 Hillcrest Dr.

314 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Durango
Location

314 Hillcrest Drive, Durango, CO 81301

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom House
Make this wonderful home yours. The This beautiful home is located on Hillcrest Dr. with beautiful views. This wonderful home features hardwood floors on the main level, carpet on the lower & upper levels. In the living room there is a large gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & upgraded Jenn Air stainless steel appliances. W/D in the home. The back deck has a built in gas grill & is covered for year round enjoyment. The home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The master bath features a large Jacuzzi tub with separate walk in shower and a large walk in closet. In the basement you will find a media room with a 100" projection TV, theater seating for your enjoyment. Great for watching Football or your favorite movie. In floor heat is throughout the house. This home also has a 2 car garage. Lawn care is included in the rent. A small dog is welcome with a $ 500.00 pet deposit & a $500.00 media room deposit.. Sorry no students or roomates per HOA. This home rents for $ 2700.00 + utilities a month. A Security deposit of $3175.00 is due at lease signing. Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Hillcrest Dr. have any available units?
314 Hillcrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durango, CO.
What amenities does 314 Hillcrest Dr. have?
Some of 314 Hillcrest Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Hillcrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
314 Hillcrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Hillcrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Hillcrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 314 Hillcrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 314 Hillcrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 314 Hillcrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Hillcrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Hillcrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 314 Hillcrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 314 Hillcrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 314 Hillcrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Hillcrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Hillcrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Hillcrest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Hillcrest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
