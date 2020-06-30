314 Hillcrest Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom House

Make this wonderful home yours. The This beautiful home is located on Hillcrest Dr. with beautiful views. This wonderful home features hardwood floors on the main level, carpet on the lower & upper levels. In the living room there is a large gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & upgraded Jenn Air stainless steel appliances. W/D in the home. The back deck has a built in gas grill & is covered for year round enjoyment. The home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The master bath features a large Jacuzzi tub with separate walk in shower and a large walk in closet. In the basement you will find a media room with a 100" projection TV, theater seating for your enjoyment. Great for watching Football or your favorite movie. In floor heat is throughout the house. This home also has a 2 car garage. Lawn care is included in the rent. A small dog is welcome with a $ 500.00 pet deposit & a $500.00 media room deposit.. Sorry no students or roomates per HOA. This home rents for $ 2700.00 + utilities a month. A Security deposit of $3175.00 is due at lease signing. Available July 1, 2020