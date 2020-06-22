202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd.

Amenities

Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 story Durango Duplex - Property Id: 24132



Beautiful in town duplex with great views of the La Plata's, close to the college, parks, hiking trails, restaurants.

Located in Skyridge Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, upper level includes master, master bath, powder room, with open living throughout the kitchen, dining, and living room. Lower level includes 2 walk out bedrooms to fenced back yard, one bath, a living room, and laundry. Washer and Dryer included. Spacious 2 car garage.

NO Students.

No Dogs Allowed



