Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd.

202 Jenkins Ranch Rd · (970) 946-4002
Location

202 Jenkins Ranch Rd, Durango, CO 81301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 story Durango Duplex - Property Id: 24132

Beautiful in town duplex with great views of the La Plata's, close to the college, parks, hiking trails, restaurants.
Located in Skyridge Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, upper level includes master, master bath, powder room, with open living throughout the kitchen, dining, and living room. Lower level includes 2 walk out bedrooms to fenced back yard, one bath, a living room, and laundry. Washer and Dryer included. Spacious 2 car garage.
NO Students.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24132
Property Id 24132

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. have any available units?
202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. have?
Some of 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durango.
Does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. does offer parking.
Does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. have a pool?
No, 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. have accessible units?
No, 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 B Jenkins Ranch Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
