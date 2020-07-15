1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This centrally located apartment, with exquisite views of the area has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is right across the river from downtown Durango, providing you with easy access to the river walk and several bike trails. Although, it was built in 1979 it has been recently remodeled and consists of 1100 sq feet. With hardwood floors and carpet and an in unit washer and dryer this would be perfect for a young family but responsible students are welcome at the owners discretion. NO PETS! This unit rents for $1700.00 per month + electric with a security deposit of $1675.00 due at lease signing. Available Immediately.