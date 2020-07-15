All apartments in Durango
Find more places like 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durango, CO
/
1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1

1208 Avenida Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durango
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1208 Avenida Del Sol, Durango, CO 81301

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*This centrally located apartment, with exquisite views of the area has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is right across the river from downtown Durango, providing you with easy access to the river walk and several bike trails. Although, it was built in 1979 it has been recently remodeled and consists of 1100 sq feet. With hardwood floors and carpet and an in unit washer and dryer this would be perfect for a young family but responsible students are welcome at the owners discretion. NO PETS! This unit rents for $1700.00 per month + electric with a security deposit of $1675.00 due at lease signing. Available August 1, 2020
This centrally located apartment, with exquisite views of the area has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is right across the river from downtown Durango, providing you with easy access to the river walk and several bike trails. Although, it was built in 1979 it has been recently remodeled and consists of 1100 sq feet. With hardwood floors and carpet and an in unit washer and dryer this would be perfect for a young family but responsible students are welcome at the owners discretion. NO PETS! This unit rents for $1700.00 per month + electric with a security deposit of $1675.00 due at lease signing. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 have any available units?
1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durango, CO.
What amenities does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 have?
Some of 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durango.
Does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 offer parking?
No, 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

150 Confluence Apartments
150 Confluence Ave
Durango, CO 81301
Skyline
1000 Goeglein Gulch
Durango, CO 81301

Similar Pages

Durango Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomfield, NMCortez, CO
Farmington, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College