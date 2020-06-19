102 Via Tuscana

Amenities

Come take a look at this beautiful Durango home with hardwood flooring and large bedrooms each with a balcony overlooking Hillcrest Golf Course. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was built in 2007 at the end of a cul-de-sac and is in the perfect location to enjoy all that Durango has to offer. Other features include a 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and tile. The master bedroom located on the 2nd floor has a large private bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in-closet. The master bedroom also has its own private covered deck. Also located on the 2nd floor are two other bedrooms and a hall bathroom with each guest bedroom having access to the covered back porch which runs the length of the home. Vies of the golf course and mountain views are everywehre in this house! Tenant pays all utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Sorry, strict no pet policy.



Call today for a showing. Available May 5, 2020.