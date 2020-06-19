All apartments in Durango
102 Via Tuscana
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

102 Via Tuscana

102 Via Tuscana · No Longer Available
Location

102 Via Tuscana, Durango, CO 81301

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come take a look at this beautiful Durango home with hardwood flooring and large bedrooms each with a balcony overlooking Hillcrest Golf Course. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was built in 2007 at the end of a cul-de-sac and is in the perfect location to enjoy all that Durango has to offer. Other features include a 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and tile. The master bedroom located on the 2nd floor has a large private bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in-closet. The master bedroom also has its own private covered deck. Also located on the 2nd floor are two other bedrooms and a hall bathroom with each guest bedroom having access to the covered back porch which runs the length of the home. Vies of the golf course and mountain views are everywehre in this house! Tenant pays all utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Sorry, strict no pet policy.

Call today for a showing. Available May 5, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

