34 Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,220
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 Arrowwood Ln
3807 Arrowwood Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch - Property Id: 303378 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage & unfinished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Berthoud
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:14am
21 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1346 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
74 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Northeast Central Loveland
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,652
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Advenir at Wildwood
3226 Lake Park Way, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1005 sqft
Right off McIntosh Lake with stunning mountain views. Recently renovated to include updated, stainless steel appliances, extra storage and fireplaces. This pet-friendly community also offers a 24-hour gym, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
144 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,547
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,382
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.