211 Juniper Court

Amenities
Move right into this furnished, well laid out 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2005-built home located in the heart of Willits. Enjoy the parks, bike paths, close to shopping & restaurants. The main level features a large gourmet kitchen with slab granite counter-tops, stainless GE Profile appliances, 5-burner cook-top, ample counter space and tons of wood cabinets, an open floor plan with high ceilings, a living room plus sitting area, charming gas fireplace, powder bath, laundry & a spacious entryway with large closet. Upstairs you'll find an over-sized master bedroom with extra sitting area and gas fireplace, generous & well-appointed master bath with Jacuzzi tub, steam shower, double vanities, his and hers walk in closets, guest master with slate & granite finishes plus jetted tub.