All apartments in Basalt
Find more places like 211 Juniper Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Basalt, CO
/
211 Juniper Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

211 Juniper Court

211 Juniper Court · (970) 925-6063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

211 Juniper Court, Basalt, CO 81621

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move right into this furnished, well laid out 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2005-built home located in the heart of Willits. Enjoy the parks, bike paths, close to shopping & restaurants. The main level features a large gourmet kitchen with slab granite counter-tops, stainless GE Profile appliances, 5-burner cook-top, ample counter space and tons of wood cabinets, an open floor plan with high ceilings, a living room plus sitting area, charming gas fireplace, powder bath, laundry & a spacious entryway with large closet. Upstairs you'll find an over-sized master bedroom with extra sitting area and gas fireplace, generous & well-appointed master bath with Jacuzzi tub, steam shower, double vanities, his and hers walk in closets, guest master with slate & granite finishes plus jetted tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Juniper Court have any available units?
211 Juniper Court has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Juniper Court have?
Some of 211 Juniper Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Juniper Court currently offering any rent specials?
211 Juniper Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Juniper Court pet-friendly?
No, 211 Juniper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Basalt.
Does 211 Juniper Court offer parking?
Yes, 211 Juniper Court does offer parking.
Does 211 Juniper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Juniper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Juniper Court have a pool?
No, 211 Juniper Court does not have a pool.
Does 211 Juniper Court have accessible units?
No, 211 Juniper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Juniper Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Juniper Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Juniper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Juniper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 211 Juniper Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Snowmass Village, CORifle, CO
Aspen, CONew Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity