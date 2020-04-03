211 Juniper Court

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move right into this furnished, well laid out 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2005-built home located in the heart of Willits. Enjoy the parks, bike paths, close to shopping & restaurants. The main level features a large gourmet kitchen with slab granite counter-tops, stainless GE Profile appliances, 5-burner cook-top, ample counter space and tons of wood cabinets, an open floor plan with high ceilings, a living room plus sitting area, charming gas fireplace, powder bath, laundry & a spacious entryway with large closet. Upstairs you'll find an over-sized master bedroom with extra sitting area and gas fireplace, generous & well-appointed master bath with Jacuzzi tub, steam shower, double vanities, his and hers walk in closets, guest master with slate & granite finishes plus jetted tub.