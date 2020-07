Amenities

August 1. Must be a family/related parties. Three roommates not allowed! Great midvalley location in Basalt's Arbor Park at Elk Run. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with upgraded finishes in kitchen and bathrooms. Deck off living room, enclosed small yard. Two car garage. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in great room. Air Conditioning. Impeccably maintained. Available for rent beginning August. $3000 per month plus utilities. Utilities for current tenant run approximately $200/month.