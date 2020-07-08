Apartment List
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aspen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
817 W North Street
817 West North Street, Aspen, CO
6 Bedrooms
$27,500
4976 sqft
Peaceful and private mountain contemporary West End home. The open concept living space features a brand new custom kitchen and is highlighted by a wall of picture windows that look out onto the large backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
945 E Cooper Avenue
945 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3248 sqft
Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Main Street Historic District
111 S Sixth Street
111 South 6th Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1960 sqft
Charming single family home in the West End with some of the most gorgeous flowers in town. Perfectly located right off the Hopkins pedestrian bike-way. Bedrooms are situated for privacy. Hot tub and AC. Available short and long term.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
420 W North Street
420 West North Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4558 sqft
This gem sits on a large secluded lot located in Aspen's West End, one block from the Aspen Institute and Aspen Music Festival. Featuring 5 bedrooms, living room filled with natural light, approx. 845sf of deck space, media room, and hot tub.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
600 E Main Street
600 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
950 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled 2 bedroom top floor condo in the downtown Aspen Core with views of Aspen Mountain. No luxury was spared with Viking kitchen appliances, Bosch washer/dryer, Hotel Collection linens, Donna Karen bedding and designer artwork.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
715 E Hopkins Avenue
715 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$70,000
2166 sqft
Aspen and this townhome are the perfect retreat for your family or next adventure with close friends! Located in the Aspen core, this home is located two blocks from the Aspen Mountain gondola and the Roaring Fork River.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
707 N 3rd Street
707 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3157 sqft
Light and bright Victorian in Aspen's popular West End neighborhood! Situated on a corner lot that is an easy walk to the Music Tent, Harris Hall and the Aspen Institute. Living room, dining area and kitchen have vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5256 sqft
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Historic District
631 E Main Street
631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
1194 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
793 Cemetery Lane
793 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful half-duplex backing to 15th green on the Aspen Golf Course. Specatcular views looking across the golf course toward Buttermilk & Aspen Highlands. Located on the bus access to everything Aspen had to offer and skiing all 4 mountains.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Vine Street
1113 Vine St, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,000
581 sqft
Cute 1B bottom floor condo on bus route to town or short 8 minute walkRemodeled bathroom Ground floor unitSliding doorsSleeps 4 adults

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
512 N Spruce Street
512 Spruce St, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
3850 sqft
Available throughout the year with summer black out dates, this south facing property sits on an 11,000 sq foot lot with natural sunlight, mountain views, and plenty of privacy.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1020 E Durant Avenue
1020 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
814 sqft
Enjoy the comforts of this nicely finished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd Floor Ute Condo. With updated modern finishes, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator to keep the beverages chilled, this 814 sq. ft.

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
983 Moore Drive
983 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6472 sqft
Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
603 S Garmisch Street
603 South Garmisch Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
5755 sqft
Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
700 S Monarch Street
700 South Monarch Street, Aspen, CO
Studio
$3,400
492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting June 3rd. Downtown 492 SF studio in the Core, steps away from Lift 1A. This condo comes with an underground assigned parking space. W/D in unit. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
450 S Original
450 South Original Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Fabulous downtown location, just two blocks from the gondola and the Little Nell Hotel. Two story unit with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, fabulous Aspen Mtn. Views, open floor plan and two designated parking spaces. New upgrades coming this fall!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
710 E Durant Avenue
710 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
3747 sqft
Wonderful Penthouse unit located in the Aspen Core! Leave the car at home and walk everywhere, although the unit does come with heated garage parking.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
991 Moore Drive
991 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
10633 sqft
New spectacular contemporary estate situated on the highest Lot in Five Trees Subdivision.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Homestake Drive
1510 Homestake Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5250 sqft
Enjoy the front row views of the famous Maroon Bells, Highlands & Buttermilk Ski Areas, as well as, the immense green space of the Aspen Golf Course. This new contemporary home has floor to ceiling windows that bring the outside views inside.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
704 E Hyman Avenue
704 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
2584 sqft
Newly Remodeled, Modern 4 BR 3 BA Townhome in the Core. The upper living level and most bedrooms feature numerous windows for an abundance of natural light on all 3 levels. Air Conditioned. 2 car garage and 2 off street parking spots.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
423 N 2nd Street
423 North 2nd Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
4356 sqft
Step onto the wrap around porch and enter one of Aspen's iconic 5 bedroom Victorian homes in the West End situated on a private double lot with lush gardens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aspen, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aspen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

