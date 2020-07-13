/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
179 Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Denver West
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1
1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.
Results within 1 mile of Applewood
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
43 Units Available
Denver West
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,789
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
13 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
36 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
15 Units Available
Applewood
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sixth Avenue West
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Square
314 Wright Street Unit 202
314 Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
314 Wright Street Unit 202 - 314 Wright Street Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Lakewood Condo - Very sharp 2nd level unit in Telluride West Condos, All appliances provided, Community pool, Woodburning fireplace, Full-size washer and dryer,
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Union Square
335 Wright St Apt 102
335 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Union Square
459 Wright St
459 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! What a wonderful property in a perfect Lakewood location! Located only blocks away from Red Rocks College, the Red Rocks College light rail station, the Federal Center light rail station, and Union Blvd & 4th Avenue bus station.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Union Square
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Union Square
226 Wright St Apt 104
226 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Results within 5 miles of Applewood
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
24 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
16 Units Available
Sixth Avenue West
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Foothills
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Belmar Park
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,598
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
