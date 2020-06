Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park. The Kitchen has a open concept looking in to the family and dining room. Included is a refrigerator, Stove/Oven & dishwasher. French Doors lead out to a large enclosed patio overlooking the Vista Montana park. Master Bedroom & Bath upstairs with 2 more rooms & guest bath. This home is light and airy with Tile floors downstairs, large windows and a half bath. This Home has Solar Energy! Save on Monthly Utility Costs!



OPEN SHOWING CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO THE COUNTY ORDINANCE



Washer/Dryer included.

Pets Negotiable

Tenants pay all Utilities



