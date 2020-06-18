5927 West Whitley Ave

Amenities

Immaculate NW Visalia home for rent! - This lovely 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on just under 3,000 square feet in a desirable NW Visalia neighborhood. You walk into a spacious family room, leading to another large living area. The dining area is fixated near the kitchen. The kitchen has an island, and is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and plenty of cabinet storage. There is an indoor laundry room downstairs, 1 bedroom, and a full bathroom. The other 4 bedrooms are located upstairs each being spacious boasting plenty of closet space. There is a roomy loft upstairs as well. The property has a 3 car garage, large yards with lawn care included, and is located in a great area with a great school district. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



No Pets Allowed



