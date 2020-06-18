All apartments in Visalia
5927 West Whitley Ave
5927 West Whitley Ave

5927 West Whitley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5927 West Whitley Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Immaculate NW Visalia home for rent! - This lovely 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on just under 3,000 square feet in a desirable NW Visalia neighborhood. You walk into a spacious family room, leading to another large living area. The dining area is fixated near the kitchen. The kitchen has an island, and is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and plenty of cabinet storage. There is an indoor laundry room downstairs, 1 bedroom, and a full bathroom. The other 4 bedrooms are located upstairs each being spacious boasting plenty of closet space. There is a roomy loft upstairs as well. The property has a 3 car garage, large yards with lawn care included, and is located in a great area with a great school district. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 West Whitley Ave have any available units?
5927 West Whitley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Visalia, CA.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5927 West Whitley Ave have?
Some of 5927 West Whitley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 West Whitley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5927 West Whitley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 West Whitley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5927 West Whitley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 5927 West Whitley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5927 West Whitley Ave does offer parking.
Does 5927 West Whitley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 West Whitley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 West Whitley Ave have a pool?
No, 5927 West Whitley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5927 West Whitley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5927 West Whitley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 West Whitley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5927 West Whitley Ave has units with dishwashers.
