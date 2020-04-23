All apartments in Visalia
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:24 AM

3501 East Stewart Court

3501 E Stewart Ct · (559) 397-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 E Stewart Ct, Visalia, CA 93292
Northeast District

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath is located on Stewart street off of East Douglas and Manzanita. You walk into a spacious living room with newer carpet throughout the home. Nestled between the living area and kitchen is a good size dining room with a small barstool seating area looking into the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave. There is a half bathroom and indoor laundry room downstairs as well. All bedrooms are upstairs containing newer carpet and window mounted coolers; the master having access to it's own bathroom. The property has a two car garage and spacious backyard. Come take a look!

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 East Stewart Court have any available units?
3501 East Stewart Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 East Stewart Court have?
Some of 3501 East Stewart Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 East Stewart Court currently offering any rent specials?
3501 East Stewart Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 East Stewart Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 East Stewart Court is pet friendly.
Does 3501 East Stewart Court offer parking?
Yes, 3501 East Stewart Court does offer parking.
Does 3501 East Stewart Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 East Stewart Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 East Stewart Court have a pool?
No, 3501 East Stewart Court does not have a pool.
Does 3501 East Stewart Court have accessible units?
No, 3501 East Stewart Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 East Stewart Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 East Stewart Court has units with dishwashers.
Equal Housing Opportunity