Visalia, CA
2835 South Avocado Court
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

2835 South Avocado Court

2835 South Avocado Court · (559) 732-8800
Location

2835 South Avocado Court, Visalia, CA 93277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2835 South Avocado Court · Avail. Jul 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2835 South Avocado Court Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in a Quiet Culdesac near El Diamante! - Available Mid July!This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in a very desirable neighborhood near great schools in SW Visalia. It has tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a large open living room with a beautiful brick fireplace, separate dining area and family room. The kitchen has a large island perfect for entertaining, a sizable pantry closet, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. There are ceiling fans throughout, an indoor laundry room, and an attached 3 car garage, gardening included! One small dog negotiable.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3697003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 South Avocado Court have any available units?
2835 South Avocado Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 South Avocado Court have?
Some of 2835 South Avocado Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 South Avocado Court currently offering any rent specials?
2835 South Avocado Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 South Avocado Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 South Avocado Court is pet friendly.
Does 2835 South Avocado Court offer parking?
Yes, 2835 South Avocado Court does offer parking.
Does 2835 South Avocado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 South Avocado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 South Avocado Court have a pool?
No, 2835 South Avocado Court does not have a pool.
Does 2835 South Avocado Court have accessible units?
No, 2835 South Avocado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 South Avocado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 South Avocado Court has units with dishwashers.
