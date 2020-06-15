All apartments in Visalia
Find more places like 2834 S. Conyer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2834 S. Conyer

2834 South Conyer Street · (559) 684-9094
Location

2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA 93277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2834 S. Conyer · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Farmhouse Sink. Laundry Room With Gas And Electric Hook-Ups. Covered Patio And Outdoor Shed. Landscaped Front And Backyard. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. This Home Is Approximately 1900 Square Feet. No Pets Please.
Includes: Yard Care
Schools: Mountain View, Divisadero, Mt. Whitney

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 S. Conyer have any available units?
2834 S. Conyer has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 S. Conyer have?
Some of 2834 S. Conyer's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 S. Conyer currently offering any rent specials?
2834 S. Conyer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 S. Conyer pet-friendly?
No, 2834 S. Conyer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 2834 S. Conyer offer parking?
Yes, 2834 S. Conyer does offer parking.
Does 2834 S. Conyer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 S. Conyer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 S. Conyer have a pool?
No, 2834 S. Conyer does not have a pool.
Does 2834 S. Conyer have accessible units?
No, 2834 S. Conyer does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 S. Conyer have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 S. Conyer does not have units with dishwashers.
