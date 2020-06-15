Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Farmhouse Sink. Laundry Room With Gas And Electric Hook-Ups. Covered Patio And Outdoor Shed. Landscaped Front And Backyard. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. This Home Is Approximately 1900 Square Feet. No Pets Please.

Includes: Yard Care

Schools: Mountain View, Divisadero, Mt. Whitney



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588258)