Amenities
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Farmhouse Sink. Laundry Room With Gas And Electric Hook-Ups. Covered Patio And Outdoor Shed. Landscaped Front And Backyard. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. This Home Is Approximately 1900 Square Feet. No Pets Please.
Includes: Yard Care
Schools: Mountain View, Divisadero, Mt. Whitney
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5588258)