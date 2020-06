Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool air conditioning basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

1519 E. Vasser Drive - This Condo Is In A Gated Community. There Are Two Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Barbecue Area, Clubhouse, And A Basketball Court. This Condo Is Two Story With A Loft. Has Gas And Electric Laundry Hook-Ups. Central Air And Heating. Two Car Garage. No Pets Please.

Includes: Front Yard Care And Association Fees

Schools: Pinkham, Divisadero, Mt. Whitney



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2312025)