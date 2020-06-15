Amenities
1987 Stagecoach Place Available 07/01/20 1987 Stagecoach Place - Tulare - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Fireplace. Laundry Room Area With Washer* And Dryer*. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating And Water Cooler. Dinning Room Area. Ceiling Fans. Kitchen Area Has A Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, And Refrigerator*. Landscaped Front Yard. Has An Alarm System. Solar Panel Home. This Home Is Approximately 1800 Square Foot. Outside Pets Okay With Prior Approval And Pet Deposit.
Schools: Cypress, Alpine Vista, Mission Oak
*Please note that these appliances are for tenant use, but will not be replaced if damaged or broken.
(RLNE2185936)