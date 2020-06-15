All apartments in Tulare
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1987 Stagecoach Place

1987 Stagecoach Place · (559) 684-9094
Location

1987 Stagecoach Place, Tulare, CA 93274

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1987 Stagecoach Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
1987 Stagecoach Place Available 07/01/20 1987 Stagecoach Place - Tulare - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Fireplace. Laundry Room Area With Washer* And Dryer*. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating And Water Cooler. Dinning Room Area. Ceiling Fans. Kitchen Area Has A Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, And Refrigerator*. Landscaped Front Yard. Has An Alarm System. Solar Panel Home. This Home Is Approximately 1800 Square Foot. Outside Pets Okay With Prior Approval And Pet Deposit.
Schools: Cypress, Alpine Vista, Mission Oak
*Please note that these appliances are for tenant use, but will not be replaced if damaged or broken.

(RLNE2185936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 Stagecoach Place have any available units?
1987 Stagecoach Place has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1987 Stagecoach Place have?
Some of 1987 Stagecoach Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1987 Stagecoach Place currently offering any rent specials?
1987 Stagecoach Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 Stagecoach Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1987 Stagecoach Place is pet friendly.
Does 1987 Stagecoach Place offer parking?
No, 1987 Stagecoach Place does not offer parking.
Does 1987 Stagecoach Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1987 Stagecoach Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 Stagecoach Place have a pool?
No, 1987 Stagecoach Place does not have a pool.
Does 1987 Stagecoach Place have accessible units?
No, 1987 Stagecoach Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 Stagecoach Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1987 Stagecoach Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1987 Stagecoach Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1987 Stagecoach Place has units with air conditioning.
