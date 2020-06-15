Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry

1987 Stagecoach Place Available 07/01/20 1987 Stagecoach Place - Tulare - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Fireplace. Laundry Room Area With Washer* And Dryer*. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating And Water Cooler. Dinning Room Area. Ceiling Fans. Kitchen Area Has A Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, And Refrigerator*. Landscaped Front Yard. Has An Alarm System. Solar Panel Home. This Home Is Approximately 1800 Square Foot. Outside Pets Okay With Prior Approval And Pet Deposit.

Schools: Cypress, Alpine Vista, Mission Oak

*Please note that these appliances are for tenant use, but will not be replaced if damaged or broken.



(RLNE2185936)