2155 E Morgan Ave

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Available 06/15/20 Cozy Home Available Now - Property Id: 299073



The property perfectly located to overlook the beautiful view of snow-capped mountains. Featuring 3 bedrooms 2 baths, newly painted with spacious bedrooms, living room & Indoor laundry.

In the back yard you will enjoy shaded area with mature fruit trees and a spacious gazebo.

This home won't disappoint if you are looking for a private rural setting.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299073

Property Id 299073



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850702)