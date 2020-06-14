All apartments in Tooleville
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2155 E Morgan Ave

2155 East Morgan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2155 East Morgan Avenue, Tooleville, CA 93221

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Cozy Home Available Now - Property Id: 299073

The property perfectly located to overlook the beautiful view of snow-capped mountains. Featuring 3 bedrooms 2 baths, newly painted with spacious bedrooms, living room & Indoor laundry.
In the back yard you will enjoy shaded area with mature fruit trees and a spacious gazebo.
This home won't disappoint if you are looking for a private rural setting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299073
Property Id 299073

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 E Morgan Ave have any available units?
2155 E Morgan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tooleville, CA.
Is 2155 E Morgan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2155 E Morgan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 E Morgan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2155 E Morgan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tooleville.
Does 2155 E Morgan Ave offer parking?
No, 2155 E Morgan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2155 E Morgan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 E Morgan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 E Morgan Ave have a pool?
No, 2155 E Morgan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2155 E Morgan Ave have accessible units?
No, 2155 E Morgan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 E Morgan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 E Morgan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 E Morgan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 E Morgan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
