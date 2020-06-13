318 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley got its name from nearby Mount Tamalpais -the highest mountain peak in the Marin Hills range. This majestic natural gem is protected from development in Mount Tamalpais State Park and can be visited in the spring and summer months.
The community of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is an unincorporated census-designated place located in the county of Marin, California. At the time of the last major U.S. Census back in 2010, the population was 10,700 people strong and it is continuing to thrive today.
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers to enjoy. The Muir Woods National Monument is located right on the edge of the community and is an ideal location for camping, hiking, mountain biking, and exploring the California Redwood forests first hand. Look up - they're tall! See more
Finding an apartment in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.