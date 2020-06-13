Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA

Finding an apartment in Suisun City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
6 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
1400 Humphrey Dr, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Autumn Oaks we are proud to offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at a price you can afford.
Results within 1 mile of Suisun City
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Villa Ct.
37 Villa Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
37 Villa Ct. - Tabor Oaks- Open floor plan with over sized patio area. Easy access to TAFB & freeway. Section 8 OK. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1725 Daniel Ct.
1725 Daniel Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
- Great cul de sac location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Nice sized yard. O.T.P *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 5 miles of Suisun City
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,693
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
5 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255
134 Sungold Way, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
134 Sungold Way - Sunrise Commons, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, approx. 1603 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
776 Montecito Ct.
776 Montecito Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1687 sqft
776 Montecito Ct. Available 06/16/20 Located in Paradise Valley.... - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley. Available for showing June 16, 2020. 2 Car attached garage, central heating & air.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2647 Burrell Dr
2647 Burrell Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2035 sqft
Very nice partially remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laurel Creek area of Fairfield. This HOME is not available to show until 04/01/2020

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2748 Toland Dr.
2748 Toland Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1900 sqft
Westside - Nice front porch, lots of storage, rv parking on both sides. Large living room and dining room, and family room. Storage shed in backyard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
404 Lily Street
404 Lily Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1337 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Suisun City
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
10 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,640
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Suisun City, CA

Finding an apartment in Suisun City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

