/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
202 Studio Apartments for rent in Strawberry, CA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Results within 5 miles of Strawberry
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,990
470 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,450
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.
Results within 10 miles of Strawberry
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
South of Market
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,239
404 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
95 Units Available
Civic Center
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,005
425 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
35 Units Available
South of Market
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,737
453 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, extra storage and microwave. Community offers courtyard, doorman, elevator and gym. Located just a few blocks from dining, shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
$
27 Units Available
South of Market
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,353
520 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
125 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 02:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
25 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
582 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
4 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,825
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
86 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,263
471 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
9 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
96 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,660
540 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
67 Units Available
Mission District
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Northern Waterfront
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1050 POST
1050 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
262 sqft
This grand building houses premium apartments in the center of San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, just minutes from Union Square. In-unit laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Media room and elevator.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
1547 Clay
1547 Clay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
300 sqft
Close to Union Square and Chinatown, this pet-friendly community features amenities such as car charging and on-site laundry. Rooms come fitted with natural wood floors and in-unit laundry. Commuters can easily access the nearby I-80.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
330 sqft
A historic building transformed into a modern home. Green community that is pet friendly. Spacious apartments feature hardwood floors and updated appliances. Recently updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near many restaurants and Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
81 Units Available
Mission Bay
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
113 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
48 Units Available
Mission Bay
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,074
540 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
84 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
33 Units Available
Potrero Hill
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,410
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Similar Pages
Strawberry 1 BedroomsStrawberry 2 BedroomsStrawberry 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStrawberry 3 BedroomsStrawberry Apartments with Balcony
Strawberry Apartments with GymStrawberry Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStrawberry Apartments with ParkingStrawberry Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CA