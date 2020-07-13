/
apartments under 2600
83 Apartments under $2,600 for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,131
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
Results within 1 mile of Stevenson Ranch
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1398 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
25811 Tournament Road #H10
25811 Tournament Road, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
818 sqft
25811 Tournament Road #H10 Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom Condo in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway in the Valencia Fairways. This Condo offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft of living space.
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
671 sqft
25242 Atwood Boulevard Available 07/15/20 Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,893
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,436
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside and your worries fade
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,169
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,916
1444 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
24507 Town Center Drive
24507 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Valencia.
23515 Lyons Ave # 250
23515 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Valencia Condo In A Prime Location! - Old Orchard Upper unit One Bedroom, One Bath Condo. Family Room/Kitchen combo. Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area. Large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.
24505 Town Center #7103
24505 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
740 sqft
Condo for Rent in The Madison at Town Center! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in The Madison at Town Center. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 740 sq. ft. of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,755
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Northridge
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
