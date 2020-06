Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included parking internet access refrigerator

Studio for rent near Stateline in South Lake . ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND FURNISH



IF YOU NEED INFORMATION REGARDING THIS AD PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY RODEWAY INN. 4127 PINE BLVD AND STATE LINE AVE BY HARVEY'S CASINO. RENT INCLUDES GAS, ELECTRIC CITY, WATER, CABLE, AND FURNITURE.



No smoking, 6 month lease.

Pets fee $200.00 per pet.

First month rent plus security deposit required.