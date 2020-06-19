All apartments in South Lake Tahoe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3692 Verdon Lane

3692 Verdon Lane · (661) 644-8323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3692 Verdon Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4750 · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Sugarpine Chalet - Property Id: 275373

Sugarpine Lodge is located off Ski Run drive, and has 4 Full-size Beds, 1 Cal King, 1 Full Futon. A private suite with Cal King bed, full kitchen, bathroom and 51" TV is also available to include in the reservation for an additional fee.
Heavenly CA Lodge is located 3 blocks from the cabin. Mountain Biking/Hiking Trails are accessable one block away at the top of Ski Run drive. The Marina, fishing trips and day cruises are a short distance one mile down Ski Run drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275373
Property Id 275373

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3692 Verdon Lane have any available units?
3692 Verdon Lane has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3692 Verdon Lane have?
Some of 3692 Verdon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3692 Verdon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3692 Verdon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3692 Verdon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3692 Verdon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Lake Tahoe.
Does 3692 Verdon Lane offer parking?
No, 3692 Verdon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3692 Verdon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3692 Verdon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3692 Verdon Lane have a pool?
No, 3692 Verdon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3692 Verdon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3692 Verdon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3692 Verdon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3692 Verdon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3692 Verdon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3692 Verdon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
