Last updated July 22 2020

24 Apartments for rent in Shafter, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shafter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave, Shafter, CA
2 Bedrooms
$665
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Casa Amelia Cadena in Shafter, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Shafter

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
8612 Winlock St.
8612 Winlock Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
8612 Winlock St. Available 08/16/20 House - This property will be vacant after 8/16/20. We are now accepting applications. (RLNE5977049)

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5452 WILLARD STREET
5452 Willard St, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1440 sqft
Room for horses and all your toys! - 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Located on a 1/2 acre lot! Zoned for animals. Bring your own corral. Hose boarding is an additional $450 / month. Plenty of RV parking. Clean carpet, newer roof and a/c.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Polo Grounds
11260 Ave Overland
11260 Cave Avenue, Greenacres, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2005 sqft
Imagine the perks of a private home with added amenities of community living - live/work/exercise/enjoy & never want to leave! Newly-remodeled, Tri-level townhouse - 4 beds + 2.5 baths, with attached 2 car garage + storage.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Beautiful detached back house with a gated grass yard surrounded by beautiful fruit trees throughout the oversized lot. Newly updated double pane windows, kitchen cabinets and tiles. Less than 3 minutes from the newly built Amazon facility.

Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
Shiloh Estates
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3196 sqft
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Shafter
Last updated July 22
4 Units Available
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$695
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1231 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Laurelglen
7425 MIDDLEBROOK CT.
7425 Middlebrook Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
7425 MIDDLEBROOK CT. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 - 7425 MIDDLEBROOK CT. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309 (RLNE5976781)

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
2509 Oak View Ct
2509 Oak View Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
2509 Oak View Ct Available 09/01/20 4-Bedroom Executive Home in SW Bakersfield - Executive home ready to rent in SW Bakersfield, located in the Oaks.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
1131 S. H St.
1131 South H Street, Kern County, CA
7 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
Residential Care Facility - A charming spanish-style facility set up for any type of in-home care facility desired. Home was recently remodeled inside and out. Has been utilized as substance care facility and elder care in recent years.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bakersfield
1307 EYE ST
1307 Eye Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious Upstairs Apartment for Rent - Downtown Bakersfield - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Approximately 1400 square feet, 2 Separate Living Areas, Large Kitchen, Newly Renovated! Downtown - Near BHS, Adequate Off Street Parking, Washer & Dryer

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Artisan
9825 Metropolitan Way
9825 Metropolitan Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2573 sqft
9825 Metropolitan Way Available 08/28/20 9825 Metropolitan Way - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home off of Harris and Old River. Convenient location near shopping. Tile floors throughout home and fresh 2 tone paint.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1366 WAY MORNINGSIDE
1366 Day Avenue, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1998 sqft
Lovely furnished house in Venice available short term (3-6 months), possibly longer. Bright and airy, this home offers peace and quietude within a short distance to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and the beaches.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Artisan
11812 Brentmoor Circle
11812 Brentmoor Cir, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2550 sqft
This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
325 CIRCLE DR
325 Circle Drive, Oildale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2388 sqft
325 CIRCLE DR Available 05/15/20 4 Bedroom Home - 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Washer & Dryer Hookups, RV Parking (RLNE5693225)

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom

Last updated April 7
1 Unit Available
Laurelglen
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shafter, CA

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

