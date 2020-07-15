Apartment List
/
CA
/
shafter
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:13 PM

32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shafter, CA

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
10608 Coulthard Dr.
10608 Coulthard Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2099 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield - Come Check out this Lovely Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms 3 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Shafter

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverlakes
5012 Shorebird Dr
5012 Shorebird Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1301 sqft
5012 Shorebird Dr Available 07/21/20 Tranquil Living on the Lake - Lovely fresh and newly refurbished home located on the Lake at Riverlakes. Located in NW Bakersfield, close to shopping and schools.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Woods
11131 Dawson Falls Ave. Pool
11131 Dawson Falls Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4/2 BATH WITH POOL LOCATION LOCATION - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3739984)

1 of 34

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Shiloh Estates
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Polo Grounds
11260 Ave Overland
11260 Cave Avenue, Greenacres, CA
Imagine the perks of a private home with added amenities of community living - live/work/exercise/enjoy & never want to leave! Newly-remodeled, Tri-level townhouse - 4 beds + 2.5 baths, with attached 2 car garage + storage.
Results within 10 miles of Shafter
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$690
1231 sqft
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sagepointe
5912 Almendra Ave. #C
5912 Almendra Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
5912 Almendra Ave. #C Available 07/31/20 SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo - SW-Bakersfield 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms condo, community pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Tevis Ranch
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom. Corner lot, covered patio, 2 car attached garage, wired for security system, No Pets.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera-Westchester
1721 Olive St
1721 Olive Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880152)

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
La Cresta-Alta Vista
2821 Elmwood Ave
2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
2509 Oak View Ct
2509 Oak View Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedroom Home with Solar Included - 4 bedroom home with beautiful covered patio and solar included. Hardwood flooring and brand new paint throughout the house. Large 3 car garage with central vacuum.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Panama Ln and Buena Vista Rd on a 6,600 sq ft lot.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Artisan
11812 Brentmoor Circle
11812 Brentmoor Cir, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2550 sqft
This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oildale
511 Beardsley Avenue
511 Beardsley Avenue, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
Property is near NEW AMAZON CENTER, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, new kitchen countertops, the bathroom has been jus remodel new interior paint, the property will be available by June 5 to view the property please call Frank at 562-843-6463

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Oaks
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
1570 TER HASLAM
1570 Terrace Way, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Spectacular unobstructed views of downtown Los Angeles and the entire LA basin from this premier & unique compound at the top of prestigious Sunset Plaza Dr just above Sunset Blvd without any rooftop obstructions.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
325 CIRCLE DR
325 Circle Drive, Oildale, CA
325 CIRCLE DR Available 05/15/20 4 Bedroom Home - 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Washer & Dryer Hookups, RV Parking (RLNE5693225)

Similar Pages

Shafter 3 BedroomsShafter Apartments with Balconies
Shafter Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Shafter Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CAPorterville, CADelano, CA
Oildale, CAGolden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Taft, CATulare, CARosedale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield