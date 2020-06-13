238 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA

Welcome to the land of the sun, of grapes and honey, of lush redwood forests and high-end living. Sky-high-end living, that is. With some of the highest rental rates around, you had better get some local info before spending all your money on just any property.

Having trouble with Craigslist Saratoga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Situated on the western edge of the Silicon Valley, Saratoga has grown as a bedroom community for well-to-do tech workers. It’s best known for its small-town atmosphere, wineries (some with live music), and upscale shopping. However, in recent years it has become better known thanks to Bloomberg Businessweek naming it the most expensive suburb in California. Not so surprising, really, with rental rates ranging from $3,500 to over $7,500 a month. And, of course, those California rental prices are always rising. So, if you’re going to be spending thousands of dollars on housing each month, you had better pay this little city a visit to get the most bang for your buck.

The rental market here is primarily made up of big, extravagant ranch-style and Mediterranean-style houses. Near the city limits are the less expensive rental homes, however these will still cost well over $3,000 a month and can seem criminally overpriced for such simple houses. Now, if you're going to spend big then you might as well go for the more extravagant rental homes around downtown, in the Golden Triangle, or up on the hill. As far as apartments go, there are a few townhouses for rent at about $4,500 a month (no, that's not a typo).

So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, most rental homes come with exquisite interior designs, cozy fireplaces, and luxurious surroundings, such as woods, hiking trails, and creeks. In the townhome community, you get lots of luxury amenities, such as a swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts, not to mention a short walk to yoga class at the Hakone Gardens.

While finding a property rental around here is pretty tough, it gets even tougher with pets. There are a few pet friendly pads, though policies vary and finding a home that is dog friendly can be more difficult.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your perfect new home in this beautiful California suburb. Good luck!