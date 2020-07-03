973 Goldenrod Lane

Amenities

Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace. The white kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, stove top, wall oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The laundry room has a washer and dryer. There is also included a 3 car attached garage and RV Parking per city ordinance). The large yards are beautifully landscaped.



12 month Lease. Owner will allow 1 small pet. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. The owner will pay for landscaping.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/6QmIs-dhSDZ



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1939168?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $4700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $7050 Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

