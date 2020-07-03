All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 973 Goldenrod Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
973 Goldenrod Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:41 PM

973 Goldenrod Lane

973 Goldenrod Lane · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

973 Goldenrod Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
French Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace. The white kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, stove top, wall oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The laundry room has a washer and dryer. There is also included a 3 car attached garage and RV Parking per city ordinance). The large yards are beautifully landscaped.

12 month Lease. Owner will allow 1 small pet. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. The owner will pay for landscaping.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/6QmIs-dhSDZ

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1939168?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $4700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $7050 Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Goldenrod Lane have any available units?
973 Goldenrod Lane has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 973 Goldenrod Lane have?
Some of 973 Goldenrod Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Goldenrod Lane currently offering any rent specials?
973 Goldenrod Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Goldenrod Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 Goldenrod Lane is pet friendly.
Does 973 Goldenrod Lane offer parking?
Yes, 973 Goldenrod Lane offers parking.
Does 973 Goldenrod Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 973 Goldenrod Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Goldenrod Lane have a pool?
No, 973 Goldenrod Lane does not have a pool.
Does 973 Goldenrod Lane have accessible units?
No, 973 Goldenrod Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Goldenrod Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Goldenrod Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 973 Goldenrod Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 973 Goldenrod Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 973 Goldenrod Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 3 Bedrooms
San Luis Obispo Apartments with BalconiesSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CA
Morro Bay, CACayucos, CALake Nacimiento, CA
Arroyo Grande, CALompoc, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity