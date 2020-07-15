1941 Abbott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two Bedroom One Bath, Walk to College -



This Cozy Duplex offers; 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, plenty of parking, outdoor space, laundry room, new tile flooring, coin Washer/Dryer, and is close to Cal Poly.



This is a down stairs unit on a roomy lot offering nice outdoor space.

One bedroom has a private entrance.



Has a large remolded bathroom with two sinks.

Owner pays water and trash.



One bedroom and living area is small so works best for one or two people. Two bedroom one bath 600 sq feet.

Conveniently located to Cal Poly.



NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE



Hometown Property Management BRE# 00874459

Fawn Portugal BRE#001166498



(RLNE3232049)