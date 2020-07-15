All apartments in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA
1941 Abbott Street
1941 Abbott Street

1941 Abbott Street · (805) 423-6540
Location

1941 Abbott Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Upper Monterey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1941 Abbott Street · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two Bedroom One Bath, Walk to College -

This Cozy Duplex offers; 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, plenty of parking, outdoor space, laundry room, new tile flooring, coin Washer/Dryer, and is close to Cal Poly.

This is a down stairs unit on a roomy lot offering nice outdoor space.
One bedroom has a private entrance.

Has a large remolded bathroom with two sinks.
Owner pays water and trash.

One bedroom and living area is small so works best for one or two people. Two bedroom one bath 600 sq feet.
Conveniently located to Cal Poly.

Hometown Property Management BRE# 00874459
Fawn Portugal BRE#001166498

(RLNE3232049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Abbott Street have any available units?
1941 Abbott Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1941 Abbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Abbott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Abbott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Abbott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1941 Abbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Abbott Street offers parking.
Does 1941 Abbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 Abbott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Abbott Street have a pool?
No, 1941 Abbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Abbott Street have accessible units?
No, 1941 Abbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Abbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Abbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Abbott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Abbott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
