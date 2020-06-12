/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo, CA
Arlita
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)
Downtown SLO
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St.
1418 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5834618)
South Broad Street
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)
Highland
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.
Cuesta Park
1860 McCullom Street
1860 McCollum St, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1860 McCullom Street Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home Near Cal Poly - Great home with upgraded kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Many upgrades, including tile shower and new appliances. The rooms are good sizes.
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
Japantown
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.
Madonna
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.
Bishops Knoll
265 Ramona Drive
265 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
265 Ramona Drive Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms 2 baths close to campus and huge Backyard! - Enjoy this old school charm with upgrades to the kitchen. Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the magnificent backyard.
Higuera
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.
Meadow Park
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.
Downtown SLO
1502 Johnson Avenue
1502 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1502 Johnson Avenue Available 07/08/20 1502 Johnson Avenue - SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN AND SAN LUIS OBISPO HIGH SCHOOL.
Billygoat Acres
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.
Bishops Knoll
276 Ramona Dr
276 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
276 Ramona Dr Available 07/01/20 4bd/2ba House w/ Bonus Room and Huge Backyard - 4bd/2ba house with detached bonus room and HUGE backyard! Hardwood flooring throughout entire house. One car garage and laundry hookups.
Arlita
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.
Downtown SLO
570 PEACH, #32
570 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
570 PEACH, #32 Available 06/24/20 570 Peach Street #32 - 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom condo available for rent! 4 tenants max. Owner pays for Water and Trash. All other utilities are paid by Tenants. Please check our website www.california-west.
Meadow Park
2701 Meadow St
2701 Meadow Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2701 Meadow St Available 09/01/20 Clean and Spacious 4bd/3ba House Close to Bus Routes - Clean and spacious 4bd/3ba single family home close to bus routes and Meadow Park. Great price on rent! All appliances included with the rental.
Downtown SLO
462 Dana St
462 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
462 Dana St Available 09/01/20 Charming Historic 3bd/2ba Two Story House, Walking Distance to Downtown SLO - Charming historic 3bd, 2ba two story home. Adjacent to Downtown SLO, has an updated kitchen, and two large, tree covered yard areas.
LOVR Creekside Area
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.
French Park
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1
871 El Capitan Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1 Available 07/01/20 871 El Capitan 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE4890746)
Downtown SLO
651 BRIZZOLARA, #2
651 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
651 BRIZZOLARA, #2 Available 08/16/20 651 Brizzolara #2 - Great spot under huge eucalyptus trees in down town SLO. Easy transportation to Cal Poly, Cuesta, public transportation, down town cafes, bars, and restaurants. 3 Tenants Max.
San Luis Ranch
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.
Downtown SLO
578 Buchon
578 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
578 Buchon Available 07/01/20 Spacious Older Home Near Downtown - Large Victorian home downtown on Buchon. This is a four bedroom, two bath with huge attic space used a bedroom or bonus room.
