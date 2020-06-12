Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo, CA

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St.
1418 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5834618)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland
1 Unit Available
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cuesta Park
1 Unit Available
1860 McCullom Street
1860 McCollum St, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1860 McCullom Street Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home Near Cal Poly - Great home with upgraded kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Many upgrades, including tile shower and new appliances. The rooms are good sizes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Japantown
1 Unit Available
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
265 Ramona Drive
265 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
265 Ramona Drive Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms 2 baths close to campus and huge Backyard! - Enjoy this old school charm with upgrades to the kitchen. Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the magnificent backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Higuera
1 Unit Available
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1502 Johnson Avenue
1502 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1502 Johnson Avenue Available 07/08/20 1502 Johnson Avenue - SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN AND SAN LUIS OBISPO HIGH SCHOOL.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Billygoat Acres
1 Unit Available
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
276 Ramona Dr
276 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
276 Ramona Dr Available 07/01/20 4bd/2ba House w/ Bonus Room and Huge Backyard - 4bd/2ba house with detached bonus room and HUGE backyard! Hardwood flooring throughout entire house. One car garage and laundry hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
570 PEACH, #32
570 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
570 PEACH, #32 Available 06/24/20 570 Peach Street #32 - 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom condo available for rent! 4 tenants max. Owner pays for Water and Trash. All other utilities are paid by Tenants. Please check our website www.california-west.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2701 Meadow St
2701 Meadow Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2701 Meadow St Available 09/01/20 Clean and Spacious 4bd/3ba House Close to Bus Routes - Clean and spacious 4bd/3ba single family home close to bus routes and Meadow Park. Great price on rent! All appliances included with the rental.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
462 Dana St
462 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
462 Dana St Available 09/01/20 Charming Historic 3bd/2ba Two Story House, Walking Distance to Downtown SLO - Charming historic 3bd, 2ba two story home. Adjacent to Downtown SLO, has an updated kitchen, and two large, tree covered yard areas.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
LOVR Creekside Area
1 Unit Available
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Park
1 Unit Available
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1
871 El Capitan Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1 Available 07/01/20 871 El Capitan 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE4890746)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
651 BRIZZOLARA, #2
651 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
651 BRIZZOLARA, #2 Available 08/16/20 651 Brizzolara #2 - Great spot under huge eucalyptus trees in down town SLO. Easy transportation to Cal Poly, Cuesta, public transportation, down town cafes, bars, and restaurants. 3 Tenants Max.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Luis Ranch
1 Unit Available
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
578 Buchon
578 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
578 Buchon Available 07/01/20 Spacious Older Home Near Downtown - Large Victorian home downtown on Buchon. This is a four bedroom, two bath with huge attic space used a bedroom or bonus room.

